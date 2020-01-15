Rebecca Papamihalakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Papamihalakis, NP
Rebecca Papamihalakis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Munster, IN.
Rebecca Papamihalakis works at
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She is an amazing and kind woman. And an even better Np OB. Ill never go anywhere but to her
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366581787
Rebecca Papamihalakis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Papamihalakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Rebecca Papamihalakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Papamihalakis.
