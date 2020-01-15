See All Nurse Practitioners in Munster, IN
Overview

Rebecca Papamihalakis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Munster, IN. 

Rebecca Papamihalakis works at Franciscan Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aclfamily Wellness Center
    9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-5800
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Papamihalakis, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366581787
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Papamihalakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Papamihalakis works at Franciscan Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN. View the full address on Rebecca Papamihalakis’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Rebecca Papamihalakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Papamihalakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Papamihalakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Papamihalakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

