Rebecca Oskey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Oskey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center.

Rebecca Oskey works at Champaign Dental Group in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Director Hope Mills Medical Hom
    3351 S Peak Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 908-2220
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2020
    Ms. Oskey is a great provider and I trust her clinical judgment. I highly recommend her as a practitioner! She is also easy to contact using electronic messaging via TricareOnline.
    KJO — Sep 06, 2020
    Photo: Rebecca Oskey, FNP
    About Rebecca Oskey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275612889
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas University Medical Center
