Rebecca Nowacki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Nowacki, ARNP
Overview
Rebecca Nowacki, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Munster, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Superior Ave Ste J, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9796
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Nowacki?
About Rebecca Nowacki, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942701669
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Nowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Nowacki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Nowacki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Nowacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Nowacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.