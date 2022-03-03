Rebecca Murray, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Murray, LCSW
Overview
Rebecca Murray, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Rebecca Murray works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Avalon Park1715 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (312) 847-6490
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to speak with Dr. And she is amazing. All my questions were answered to beyond my satisfaction. Dr. explained the procedure to me and made sure I understood it. She did not rush to examine me or do the procedure. I've had bad experiences with a different Dr. were I felt rushed to answer questions. Rushed to get another patient in the room. All the staff was great.
About Rebecca Murray, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1134557473
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
