Rebecca Michael, FNP-C
Overview
Rebecca Michael, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Locations
Sonoran Medical Centers19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 581-8998
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's very caring and knowledgeable. Takes the time to really listen. I highly recommend her.
About Rebecca Michael, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861921371
