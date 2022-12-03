Rebecca McCurdy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca McCurdy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca McCurdy, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Rebecca McCurdy works at
Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurodevelopmental) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a routine pre kidney transplant evaluation. It went very smoothly
About Rebecca McCurdy, NP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992149934
Rebecca McCurdy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca McCurdy using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca McCurdy.
