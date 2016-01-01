Dr. Rebecca Matlock, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Matlock, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Matlock, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine.
Locations
Family Care Center, LLC13402 W Coal Mine Ave Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80127 Directions (720) 807-4510Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Matlock, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matlock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matlock works at
