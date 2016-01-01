Rebecca Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Lopez, FNP
Overview
Rebecca Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Rebecca Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marcella A Frausto MD PA12350 Montwood Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 231-6224
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Lopez?
About Rebecca Lopez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336777911
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Lopez works at
Rebecca Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.