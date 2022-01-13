Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-8807Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Office305 Estill St Fl 1, Berea, KY 40403 Directions (859) 263-8807
-
3
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology192 London Shopping Ctr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 330-7370Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for my first visit and Dr. Lockhart was friendly and took time to ask me about the reason I came to see her. She explained everything so I could understand. And sent me for testing to see if my seizures have gotten worse. I felt really comfortable talking with her.
About Rebecca Lockhart, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346289642
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Lockhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Lockhart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Lockhart.
