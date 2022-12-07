See All Physicians Assistants in Brandon, FL
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Rebecca Leynes, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Leynes, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL. 

Rebecca Leynes works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 699-9926
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Leynes?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Great visit... staff was great and friendly and Dr. Leynes explained any issues or questions that I had and not just rushed in and back out to the next patient. I have always had a wonderful experience each visit.
    gb — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Leynes, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Leynes to family and friends

    Rebecca Leynes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Leynes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Leynes, PA-C.

    About Rebecca Leynes, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063643740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Leynes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Leynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Leynes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Leynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Leynes works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Leynes’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Rebecca Leynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Leynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Leynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Leynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.