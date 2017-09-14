Dr. Rebecca Lapidus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapidus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Lapidus, PHD
Dr. Rebecca Lapidus, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rebecca Lapidus Ph.D.1340 N White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 601-5475
I walked through her office door suffering major clinical depression. With that being said, if you're looking for someone whose best attributes are pep talks and psychobabble you'll be disappointed. Dr. Lapidus is smart, intuitive and academically well-informed, traits that I learned to appreciate very quickly. Additionally, she has a talent for untangling and clarifying complex issues with humor and compassion. She works as hard or harder than you will. My depression resolved.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Ohio State University
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Miami University
