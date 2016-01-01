See All Nurse Practitioners in South Bend, IN
Rebecca Kray, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Kray, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Rebecca Kray works at HealthLinc Centennial in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Otorhinolaryngology Inc
    621 Memorial Dr Ste 402, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 400-4550
    About Rebecca Kray, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528679891
