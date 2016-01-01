Dr. Kiefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Kiefer, PHD
Dr. Rebecca Kiefer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henrico, VA.
Jane P. Kallio Lcsw LLC7605 Forest Ave Ste 414, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 592-2615
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Rebecca Kiefer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053553818
Dr. Kiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.