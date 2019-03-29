Rebecca Kertenis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Kertenis, MED
Rebecca Kertenis, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wilbraham, MA.
Family Care Counseling Associates Ins.35 Post Office Park Ste 3504, Wilbraham, MA 01095 Directions (413) 596-6922
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
great person
About Rebecca Kertenis, MED
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1275610016
Rebecca Kertenis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Kertenis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Rebecca Kertenis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Kertenis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Kertenis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Kertenis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.