Rebecca Kaufman, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Kaufman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Rebecca Kaufman works at
Locations
Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates Professional Limited Liability Company1965 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-2006
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and personable. She is patient and explain's in layman's terms. I never fill rushed.
About Rebecca Kaufman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710224076
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Kaufman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Kaufman works at
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.