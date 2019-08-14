Rebecca Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Kaplan, FNP-BC
Overview
Rebecca Kaplan, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Locations
- 1 120 Connecticut Avenue Norwalk Ctr, Norwalk, CT 06854 Directions (203) 899-1770
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It’s a fantastic Doctor. Help me a lot. The community received special service with medical references. Thanks Mrs. Kaplan.
About Rebecca Kaplan, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275899346
