Rebecca Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Rebecca Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Rebecca Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic220 E Rowan Ave Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 489-3554
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Johnson?
She is professional, committed to excellent patient care, compassionate and truly knows me as a person and not just a diagnosis. I receive excellent care by her and the clinic staff.
About Rebecca Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083864045
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Johnson works at
17 patients have reviewed Rebecca Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.