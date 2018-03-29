Rebecca Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Howard, LPC
Overview
Rebecca Howard, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 2561 E Fort Lowell Rd # 2, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 869-2327
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life. No other words can describe her other than compassionate, real, grounded, eclectic and more.
About Rebecca Howard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Howard accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.