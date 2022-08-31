See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Rebecca Heimburger, WHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Heimburger, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Rebecca Heimburger works at BRENNAN OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Anthonys Family Medicine
    12700 Southfork Rd Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-3711
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    In my 10 minutes of being in Rebecca's office, I felt more listened to and respected than any health appointment I've had before. She answered all of my questions and spoke kindly to me the whole time. Also, for those who fall under the medical category that is "overweight", she didn't bring up my weight, diet or fitness plan at all but actually focused on my reproductive health. I can't guarantee she fully health at any size inclusive but I really did feel respected in my time there.
    About Rebecca Heimburger, WHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437515202
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Heimburger, WHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Heimburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Heimburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Heimburger works at BRENNAN OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Rebecca Heimburger’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Heimburger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Heimburger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Heimburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Heimburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

