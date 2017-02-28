Rebecca Hauck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Hauck, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Hauck, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Rebecca Hauck works at
Locations
Arnett Clinic LLC1500 SALEM ST, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This NP is amazing. She is very informative, takes the time her patients want and require without making you feel rushed or like her time is more important than yours, and also answers any and all questions in depth. I felt more comfortable talking to her about issues I've had my entire life, that I had only talked to one other doctor before her and she was a great listener and made me feel like she genuinely cared about my health.
About Rebecca Hauck, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134527807
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Hauck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Hauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Rebecca Hauck works at
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Hauck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Hauck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Hauck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Hauck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.