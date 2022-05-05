Rebecca Harcsztark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY
Overview
Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Waldwick, NJ.
Rebecca Harcsztark works at
Locations
-
1
Richard Auletta Ph.d. Family Counseling Center P.A.85 Hopper Ave, Waldwick, NJ 07463 Directions (201) 493-2283Monday10:00am - 9:30pmTuesday10:00am - 9:30pmWednesday11:00am - 9:30pmThursday10:00am - 9:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Harcsztark?
Very knowledgeable. Excellent clinician who really listens. I can tell that she cares about me.
About Rebecca Harcsztark, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558514638
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Harcsztark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Harcsztark works at
6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Harcsztark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Harcsztark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Harcsztark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Harcsztark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.