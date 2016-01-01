See All Physicians Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Rebecca Greene, PA-C

Surgery (Physician Assistant)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Greene, PA-C is a Surgery Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Rebecca Greene works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dhmg Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Rebecca Greene, PA-C

Specialties
  • Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1346677069
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

