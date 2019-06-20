Rebecca Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Gordon
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Gordon is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Rebecca Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Medical Group2196 E Williams Field Rd Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 237-1395
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Gordon?
Extremely knowledgeable Nurse practitioner. Friendly and always on time!
About Rebecca Gordon
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801248596
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Gordon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Gordon works at
Rebecca Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.