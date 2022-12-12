Rebecca Earley-Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Earley-Lee, PA
Overview
Rebecca Earley-Lee, PA is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Rebecca Earley-Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frederick Primary Care Associates P.A.610 Solarex Ct, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 682-5500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Earley-Lee?
Highly Recommend.
About Rebecca Earley-Lee, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114079621
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Earley-Lee accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Earley-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Earley-Lee works at
12 patients have reviewed Rebecca Earley-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Earley-Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Earley-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Earley-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.