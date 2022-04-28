Rebecca Dorsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR.
Locations
Adventist Health Urgent Care18750 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233 Directions (503) 666-6717
- 2 11035 Ne Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 258-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for the last ten months or so regarding a few issues. I appreciate that she advocated getting a genetic test to better figure which meds would and wouldn't be as effective. No surprise, the stuff I've been on for years haven't been optimal and my new regimen has been much more effective. She's been attentive, professional, kind, and clearly explained medical and pharmacological effects. She helped me when I felt like other providers were being dismissive. I've had some traumatic life circumstances and she's been very supportive and helpful through the storms.
About Rebecca Dorsey, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770984841
Frequently Asked Questions
