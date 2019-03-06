See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Rebecca Darragh, NP

Family Medicine
Rebecca Darragh, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University Graduate School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Rebecca Darragh works at Central Square Medical - Frankford in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wakeling Building
    5000 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Family Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
  • English
  • 1316454051
  • Gwynedd Mercy University Graduate School
Rebecca Darragh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Darragh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Darragh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Darragh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Darragh works at Central Square Medical - Frankford in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Darragh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Darragh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Darragh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Darragh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Darragh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

