Rebecca Darragh, NP
Overview
Rebecca Darragh, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University Graduate School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
Wakeling Building5000 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Rebecca helped facilitate an appointment for me when I wasn't feeling well. She spoke to her staff regarding my symptoms and everyone was so caring and professional despite fitting me in during their busy schedule. The doctor determined I needed to have some additional testing with the emergency room across the street. Rebecca personally escorted me to the ER - this is truly going above and beyond her role. The compassion that she and the rest of her staff has makes all the difference.
About Rebecca Darragh, NP
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1316454051
Education & Certifications
- Gwynedd Mercy University Graduate School
