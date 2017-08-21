See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, WV
Rebecca Conaway

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Conaway is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV. 

Rebecca Conaway works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Himg Dme
    5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 528-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:45pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Rebecca Conaway

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225013774
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Conaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Conaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Conaway works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Rebecca Conaway’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Conaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Conaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Conaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Conaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

