Rebecca Conaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Conaway
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Conaway is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Rebecca Conaway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Conaway?
Rebecca is so caring, listens to your concerns and is willing to help you get to the best you. She specializes in women's health and is so knowledgeable. I'm so thankful to have her as my nurse practitioner!
About Rebecca Conaway
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225013774
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Conaway accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Conaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Conaway works at
11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Conaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Conaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Conaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Conaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.