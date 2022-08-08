Rebecca Coleman, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Coleman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Coleman, PSY is a Psychologist in Bedford, PA.
Rebecca Coleman works at
Locations
1
Dr. Coleman Psychology100 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA 15522 Directions (814) 977-4417
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Timely and much help
About Rebecca Coleman, PSY
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1912177007
Frequently Asked Questions
