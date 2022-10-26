See All Family Doctors in Henderson, NV
Rebecca Church, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Rebecca Church works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Henderson Location
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Breast Exam
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Breast Exam
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Oct 26, 2022
I was a little worried with the bad reviews I read. Rebecca was very kind and thorough. She listened to all my concerns and I never felt rushed. She seems very knowledgeable and wants to help her patients. Was pleasantly surprised how great she was!
Nicole R Ewing — Oct 26, 2022
  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1952653123
  • N/A
  • N/A
  • N/A
  • N/A
  • University Of Nevada, Las Vegas-Bachelors Of Science In Nursing
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Rebecca Church, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Church has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Church works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Rebecca Church’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Rebecca Church. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Church.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

