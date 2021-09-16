Rebecca Charlet, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Charlet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Charlet, FNP
Overview
Rebecca Charlet, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Rebecca Charlet works at
Locations
Elizabeth Dewey, MD3150 N Elm St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 543-0786Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to. Took the time to listen to my problems and didn’t just throw medicine at me.
About Rebecca Charlet, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922163195
Education & Certifications
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Charlet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Charlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Charlet works at
6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Charlet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Charlet.
