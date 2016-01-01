See All Nurse Practitioners in Oakland, CA
Rebecca Castro, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Rebecca Castro, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Castro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA. 

Rebecca Castro works at Alameda Health System Highlnd Hosp Srgy in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Reynolds, AGACNP-BC
Christopher Reynolds, AGACNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Jansen, FNP
Danielle Jansen, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Laima Karosas, APRN
Laima Karosas, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alameda - Highland Hospital Campus
    1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 437-4800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rebecca Castro?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rebecca Castro, NP
How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Castro, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Castro to family and friends

Rebecca Castro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rebecca Castro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Castro, NP.

About Rebecca Castro, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093299562
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Castro works at Alameda Health System Highlnd Hosp Srgy in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Rebecca Castro’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Castro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rebecca Castro, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.