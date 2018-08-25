Rebecca Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Campbell, MA
Overview
Rebecca Campbell, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4444 Corona Dr Ste 238, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 851-1947
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Campbell?
Highly recommended, she gets right to the point and is very honest with you. She got my kids to finally see their father after 2yrs of courts and other counseling
About Rebecca Campbell, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1598771453
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rebecca Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.