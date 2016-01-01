See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
Rebecca Miller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Miller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Rebecca Miller works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Rebecca Miller, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1629453949
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

