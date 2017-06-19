Rebecca Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Brown, NP
Rebecca Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Rebecca Brown works at
Central - Austin Heart3801 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 206-3600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
She was so great at answering my concerns and questions.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154619344
Rebecca Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Brown.
