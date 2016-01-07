See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Rebecca Boone, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Boone, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Rebecca Boone works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-0853
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2016
    I had been going to Rebecca Boone for aprox. 4years, and moved closer to the Villages. I needed an Internist, so I switched. Worse thing I could of done. Rebecca would listen and go out of her way to help. She is experienced and can handle multiple symptoms and Dx. She is the best and I highly recommend her. I am looking for her so I can continue to see her again. I hope this is the correct Rebecca Boone, NP Denise Kohlmaier
    Denise K. in Belleview, FL — Jan 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Boone, ARNP
    About Rebecca Boone, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013231299
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Boone, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Boone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Boone works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Boone’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

