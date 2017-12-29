Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Bolling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C
Overview
Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Rebecca Bolling works at
Locations
-
1
Veritas Integrative Medicine845 Alder Creek Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 842-9433Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Moda Health
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Bolling?
Dr. Bolling takes the time to listen. She seems open to new research and cutting edge style of medicine which is reassuring. I have felt well cared core while working with her.
About Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1447448279
Education & Certifications
- Integrative Medicine-University Of Arizona
- Gonzaga University, Spokane
- University Of Alaska Anchorage
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Bolling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Bolling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Bolling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Bolling works at
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Bolling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Bolling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Bolling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Bolling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.