Overview

Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Rebecca Bolling works at Veritas Integrative Medicine in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.