See All Nurse Practitioners in Medford, OR
Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.

Rebecca Bolling works at Veritas Integrative Medicine in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Veritas Integrative Medicine
    845 Alder Creek Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 842-9433
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Moda Health
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Bolling?

    Dec 29, 2017
    Dr. Bolling takes the time to listen. She seems open to new research and cutting edge style of medicine which is reassuring. I have felt well cared core while working with her.
    W. Jamison in g — Dec 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Bolling to family and friends

    Rebecca Bolling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Bolling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C.

    About Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447448279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Integrative Medicine-University Of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Gonzaga University, Spokane
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Alaska Anchorage
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Bolling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Bolling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Bolling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Bolling works at Veritas Integrative Medicine in Medford, OR. View the full address on Rebecca Bolling’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Bolling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Bolling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Bolling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Bolling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Bolling, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.