Dr. Rebecca Billings, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Billings, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Erie, PA. 

Dr. Billings works at Rebecca L. Billings, Ph.D. in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca L Billings, Ph.D.
    1373 W 6 St Frontier Pl, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 969-0231
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Rebecca L Billings, Ph.D.
    1373 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 969-0231
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2017
    Dr. Billings is really cool and honest. She helped me realize what was wrong with me and what I needed to do to fix it. I'm so glad I got help. I probably never would have lived the life I am living currently if it weren't for her assistance.
    Travis in Erie, PA — Sep 14, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Billings, PHD
    About Dr. Rebecca Billings, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447552856
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster
    Dr. Rebecca Billings, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billings works at Rebecca L. Billings, Ph.D. in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Billings’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.

