Rebecca Beutler, EDD Icon-share Share Profile

Rebecca Beutler, EDD

Counseling
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Rebecca Beutler, EDD is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA. 

Rebecca Beutler works at Rebecca Beutler LLC in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Beutler LLC
    15406 Meridian E Ste 205, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 278-9292
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Beutler is the best therapist I have ever went to. I have moved out of state and only wish I could still go to her when I need extra support and guidance. She helped me on my journey to begin healing from various traumas, sexual assault , molestation, that resulted in PTSD, depression and anxiety. I always left her office feeling hopeful and empowered. I have wasted a lot of time and money trying to find anyone close to her caliber and have been unsuccessful.
    — Dec 11, 2020
    Photo: Rebecca Beutler, EDD
    About Rebecca Beutler, EDD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619020047
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Beutler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Beutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Beutler works at Rebecca Beutler LLC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Rebecca Beutler’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Rebecca Beutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Beutler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Beutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Beutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

