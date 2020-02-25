See All Counselors in Boston, MA
Overview

Rebecca Belizaire is a Counselor in Boston, MA. 

Rebecca Belizaire works at Archer Angels Family Services LLC, Back Bay MA in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Archer Angels Family Services LLC
    75 Arlington St Ste 500, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 958-6538

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Belizaire

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1790088078
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Belizaire is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Belizaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Belizaire accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rebecca Belizaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Belizaire works at Archer Angels Family Services LLC, Back Bay MA in Boston, MA. View the full address on Rebecca Belizaire’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Rebecca Belizaire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Belizaire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Belizaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Belizaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

