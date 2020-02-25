Rebecca Belizaire is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Belizaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Belizaire
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Belizaire is a Counselor in Boston, MA.
Rebecca Belizaire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Archer Angels Family Services LLC75 Arlington St Ste 500, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 958-6538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Belizaire?
Great Listener, helped alot
About Rebecca Belizaire
- Counseling
- English, Haitian Creole
- 1790088078
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Belizaire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Belizaire accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Belizaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Belizaire works at
Rebecca Belizaire speaks Haitian Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Rebecca Belizaire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Belizaire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Belizaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Belizaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.