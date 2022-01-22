Rebecca Baker, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Baker, LAC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Baker, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from COLORADO SCHOOL OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Rebecca Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Acupuncture Associates of Castle Rock107 5th St Ste B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (719) 414-2450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Baker?
Rebecca is an attentive healer that cares and works hard to help you heal and adapt a plans to your care need. She is very patient and kind.
About Rebecca Baker, LAC
- Acupuncture
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992041925
Education & Certifications
- COLORADO SCHOOL OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Baker works at
42 patients have reviewed Rebecca Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.