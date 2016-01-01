Rebeca Fernandez, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebeca Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebeca Fernandez, LMHC
Overview
Rebeca Fernandez, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL.
Rebeca Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Fernandez Counseling Serivces PA7100 SW 99th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebeca Fernandez?
About Rebeca Fernandez, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1518074483
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebeca Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebeca Fernandez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebeca Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebeca Fernandez works at
Rebeca Fernandez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Rebeca Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebeca Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebeca Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebeca Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.