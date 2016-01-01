Reba Richardson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reba Richardson, LPC
Overview
Reba Richardson, LPC is a Counselor in Easley, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 406 Piedmont Rd Ste 7, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 414-1074
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Reba Richardson?
About Reba Richardson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326009689
Frequently Asked Questions
Reba Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Reba Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Reba Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reba Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reba Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.