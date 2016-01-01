Ream Adeeb is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ream Adeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ream Adeeb
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ream Adeeb is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA.
Ream Adeeb works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ream Adeeb?
About Ream Adeeb
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1760868855
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ream Adeeb using Healthline FindCare.
Ream Adeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ream Adeeb works at
Ream Adeeb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ream Adeeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ream Adeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ream Adeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.