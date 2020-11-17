Dr. Tzeng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raysa Tzeng, OD
Dr. Raysa Tzeng, OD is an Optometrist in Roseville, CA.
Costco Hearing Aid #296750 Stanford Ranch Rd, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 782-8998
I have been to Dr. Tzeng several time and she has helped me so much with monovision contacts and my presbyopia. She is very thoughtful and professional and the best I have ever been to. My highest recommendation.
Dr. Tzeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzeng.
