Rayna Lewis, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rayna Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rayna Lewis, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rayna Lewis, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Rayna Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Pats, LLC2706 W Saint Isabel St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 716-3640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rayna Lewis?
About Rayna Lewis, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033446158
Frequently Asked Questions
Rayna Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rayna Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rayna Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rayna Lewis works at
4 patients have reviewed Rayna Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rayna Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rayna Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rayna Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.