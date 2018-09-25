Raymond Urias II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Raymond Urias II, FNP
Overview
Raymond Urias II, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Raymond Urias II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Beach Corner Clinic Inc.1936 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 980-0222
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raymond Urias II?
Terrific manner with patients! Very understanding and caring. This guy knows his stuff!
About Raymond Urias II, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790181071
Frequently Asked Questions
Raymond Urias II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raymond Urias II works at
3 patients have reviewed Raymond Urias II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Urias II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Urias II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Urias II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.