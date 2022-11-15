Raymond Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raymond Sanchez, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Raymond Sanchez, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 253 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 475-1900
Ratings & Reviews
well experience and good doctor , i would highly recommend him
About Raymond Sanchez, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104891225
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Raymond Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.