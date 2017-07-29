See All Chiropractors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Raymond Omid, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Raymond Omid, DC

Chiropractic
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raymond Omid, DC is a Chiropractor in Garden City, NY. 

Dr. Omid works at Premium Chiropractic in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC
Dr. John Gehnrich, DC
10 (161)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Premium Chiropractic
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 285, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-5715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Management
Diet Counseling
Electrical Stimulation
Chronic Pain Management
Diet Counseling
Electrical Stimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Omid?

Jul 29, 2017
I had a very good experience at Dr. Ray's office. He is very informative and seems genuine in his approach. I must give Dr. Tini much credit, as he is the one who gives the adjustments; the best chiropractic care to date!! Although I have not continued my treatment, because it's too far for me to travel, I have no regrets. Great place, friendly and positive, caring environment.
East Northport, NY — Jul 29, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Raymond Omid, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymond Omid, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Omid to family and friends

Dr. Omid's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Omid

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymond Omid, DC.

About Dr. Raymond Omid, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750469797
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Omid, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Omid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Omid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Omid works at Premium Chiropractic in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Omid’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Omid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Raymond Omid, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.