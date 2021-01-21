Dr. Raymond McCaffrey Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffrey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond McCaffrey Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond McCaffrey Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norman, OK.
Dr. McCaffrey Jr works at
Locations
Lighthouse Psychological Services Inc.510 24th Ave SW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 329-7923
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, thorough evaluation for my son. Mrs. Cooper is also excellent.
About Dr. Raymond McCaffrey Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184638272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaffrey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaffrey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaffrey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaffrey Jr works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaffrey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffrey Jr.
