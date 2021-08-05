See All Physicians Assistants in Worcester, MA
Raymond Kagels, PA is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Raymond Kagels works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Saint Vincent Hospital
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 363-6095
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Aug 05, 2021
    I have been a patient since Feb 2020 and Ray does all my knee injections. He is very kind and caring. Makes you feel very comfortable and always has a smile. Even my husband thought he was awesome, especially since I had a recent issue with my knee.
    Aug 05, 2021
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1174583348
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Raymond Kagels, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Kagels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raymond Kagels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raymond Kagels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raymond Kagels works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Raymond Kagels’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Raymond Kagels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Kagels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Kagels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Kagels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

